3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,236. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

