IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.87. 1,059,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,907. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $363.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

