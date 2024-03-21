OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

