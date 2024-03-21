The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $393.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14. The company has a market cap of $390.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $393.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

