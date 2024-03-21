Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 602 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

