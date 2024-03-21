OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 14,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 222.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,729,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $569.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

