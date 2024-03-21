Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

QCOM opened at $171.24 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

