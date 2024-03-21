Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.67. Accenture has a one year low of $253.03 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Accenture by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

