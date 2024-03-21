Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $247.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

