Investors Purchase High Volume of Core Scientific Put Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 358% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,809 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,756. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Featured Stories

