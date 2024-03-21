Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of COST traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $751.58. The stock had a trading volume of 742,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $717.61 and its 200 day moving average is $635.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $333.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.