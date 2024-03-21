ReddCoin Trading Up 135.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 135.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and $1,754.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00128840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

