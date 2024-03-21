Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.53 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Nano has a market cap of $204.50 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00632616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00128840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00212581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.