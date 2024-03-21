General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.61.

General Mills Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,948. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

