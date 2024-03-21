General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.