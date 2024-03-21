Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,052. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

