Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 1,157,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,862. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

