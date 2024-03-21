Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 669,160 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.