Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $18.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.60. 399,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $642.38 and its 200-day moving average is $583.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

