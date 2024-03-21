Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $64,513,791 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.11. 1,640,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

