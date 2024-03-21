AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.89

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.89 and last traded at $182.97, with a volume of 63028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.