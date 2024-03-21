Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $211.54

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.54 and last traded at $210.03, with a volume of 105886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

