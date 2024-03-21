Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $5,018,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $3,439,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 90.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 202,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.