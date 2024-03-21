Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 191,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

