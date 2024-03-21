Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.57. 212,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,495. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.