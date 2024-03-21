Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.90. 210,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.