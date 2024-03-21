NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.63. 3,930,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,469. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

