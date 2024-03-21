Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,336 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,900,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 89,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,411,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 257,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 186,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134,742 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RYLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 433,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

