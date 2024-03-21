Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 6.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

