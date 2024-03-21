Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 866,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,748. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.