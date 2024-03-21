Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 109,825 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 976,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 163,233 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 576,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,457 shares. The company has a market cap of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

