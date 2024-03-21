Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 945,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

