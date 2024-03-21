Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302,768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,002 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,743. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

