Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 118,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

