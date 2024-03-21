Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $772.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $734.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

