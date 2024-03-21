OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,594,462 shares of company stock worth $632,367,084. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

