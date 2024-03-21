Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.16. 229,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.