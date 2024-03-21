Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $11.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.14. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

