UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $6.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 1,293,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

