Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

