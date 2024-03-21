Morgan Stanley Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $53.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 211,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

