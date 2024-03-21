PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PAYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 41,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,301. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PaySign news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 73,000 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,257,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

