Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ PAYO remained flat at $4.80 on Thursday. 645,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

