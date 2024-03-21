Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 14.3 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 10,428,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

