Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

H stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.18. 120,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,275 shares of company stock valued at $222,540,347 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

