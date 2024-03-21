CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 534,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

