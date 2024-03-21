DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.51. 315,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,083. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

