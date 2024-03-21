Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Cut to $10.30

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of EC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 501,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,665,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

