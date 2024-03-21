Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,164 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.44. 102,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $132.74 and a 12-month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

