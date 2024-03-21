Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 4,643,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,104. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

